Ever, rêve, Helene Cixous

A feminist legend, a May 68 activist, a famous playwright and poet, Hélène Cixous is the vehicle of this road movie. With friends like the philosopher Jacques Derrida, the artist Adel Abdessemed, with Ariane Mnouchkine and her cosmopolitan theatre company, Cixous explores the wounds our time and allows us to ear the cry of literature. The history of dozens of members of her German-Jewish family who were assassinated in the Death Camps, and the trauma of the wars of decolonization are never far, for this major figure who was born in Algeria shortly before the start of the Second World War.