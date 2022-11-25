Ever Shot Anyone

Not Available

Thirty-two days in the bunkers, positions, patrol vehicles and barracks with a group of reservists stationed along the Syrian border on the Golan Heights. Gradually, and not without difficulties, they open up to this woman who suddenly “invades” their world, and provide fascinating insights into the world of a group of 35-45 year old men: how they view male identity, friendship, family and what women really mean to them. Here is an amusing look at Israeli male society as seen from a totally unfamiliar perspective – the perspective of a woman