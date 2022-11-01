Evercracked! The Phenomenon of Everquest

Not Available

EverCracked! celebrates EverQuest's legacy by taking a look at the past, present and future of the franchise. The film, hosted by veteran video game developer and personality Jace Hall, includes never-before-seen footage and interviews with industry moguls and longtime players. EverCracked! details the events, products, personalities and art that graced the world of Norrath over the years, with many tongue-in-cheek moments that befit EverQuest's own sense of fun and humor. Published by Sony Online Entertainment