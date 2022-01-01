Everest Left for Dead - The David Sharp Story

Not Available

David Sharp was an English mountaineer who set out to summit Mt Everest the15th of May 2006. What happened that fateful day on Everest caused controversy and debate as he was passed by a number of other climbers heading to and returning from the summit as he was dying. Sharp had previously summitted Cho Oyu and was noted as being a talented rock climber who seemed to acclimatize well, and was known for being in good humor around mountaineering camps. He appeared briefly in season one of the television show Everest: Beyond the Limit, which was filmed the same season as his ill-fated expedition to Everest. Sharp had a degree from the University of Nottingham and pursued climbing as a hobby. He had worked for an engineering firm and took time off to go on adventures and climbing expeditions, but had been planning to start work as a school teacher in the autumn of 2006. The debate continues of what was right or what was wrong.