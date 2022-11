Not Available

Reaching 5 1/2 miles into the sky, Mt. Everest is a massive pyramid of intimidating rock, freezing cold and hurricane force winds. This extraordinary mountain is the highest point on Earth and has become the ultimate test of man's strength, endurance and will power. It is also deadly...for every five people who reach the summit, one dies trying. All who attempt its slopes risk their lives. Some survive in triumph, but many others never return from its icy heights.