Makoto Fukamachi (Junichi Okada) is a Japanese cameraman. He finds an old camera on a backstreet of Nepal. The camera might possibly solve the mystery of whether George Mallory became the first person to successfully climb Mount Everest on June 8, 1924 or not. Pursuing the old camera's past, Makoto Fukamachi meets legendary Alpinist Joji Habu (Hiroshi Abe). Joji Habu is isolated from other people because of his reckless and thoughtless personality.