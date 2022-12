Not Available

The story of three of Australia's toughest policemen who attempt to climb Mount Everest, and in turn make good on a promise to a mate - the former head of the force's Special Operations Group, Inspector Paul Carr - who died while training for the climb. It explores not only the drive needed to climb Mount Everest but also explores the mateship and honour of Sergeant John Taylor, Superintendent Greg Linsdell and Detective Senior Constable Nick Farr.