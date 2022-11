Not Available

The Everglades trip that a couple has planned for their twin daughters' eighth birthday is ruined when the father is captured by a greedy swamp- dweller and the rest of the family fall into the clutches of a perverse alligator-worshiping leader. The girls learn that the tribe plans to sacrifice them at sundown, so they must use all of their wit and cunning, not to mention repressed psychic abilities to outsmart and hopefully escape their captors.