Not Available

Less than a century ago, there was an area in the Midwest that resembled the swamplands of Florida's Everglades. Sometimes called the "Everglades of the North", The Grand Kankakee Marsh once saturated nearly a million acres in Northern Indiana and a portion of Illinois. Everglades of the North: The Story of the Grand Kankakee Marsh, reveals the diverse ecology, illustrates the astonishing history, and explores the controversial saga of the Grand Kankakee Marsh in how people have used and perceived this wetland for more than 10,000 years.