Evergrey: A Night To Remember

Not Available

A Night To Remember was recorded and filmed in Evergrey’s hometown of Gothenburg and became the absolute highlight of the tour. The historic concert hall of the Storan Theatre (dating from the early 19th century) serves as the backdrop, with its fantastic scenery and acoustics, a breath-taking light show, the band in top form, and the audience (many of which arrived from all around the world) on fire with excitement.A Night To Remember was filmed with 7 roving cameras and in 5.1 DTS Sound and contains all six of the Everegrey video clips, in depth interviews with all of the band members and plenty of backstage footage, including studio reports and tech talk.