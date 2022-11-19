Every Afternoon

Not Available

The sadistic Madam Margareta is a talking side of beef that serves as the hostess and ring leader for a live sex tease show and whorehouse. Madam's shows always feature her bodacious nieces Susanna and Karen, who perform in everything from striptease to S&M acts. Karen meets and eventually runs away with a rich guy. Susanna falls in love with a deceptive airport cargo handler. After several more kinky shows and various soft core sex scenes, Karen is gone and Susanna and her man find out the truth behind each others lies.