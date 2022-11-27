Not Available

This is about a Little League coach Joe Finn, whose pursuit of fame and fortune leaves him with little but broken relationships-particularly with his son. Determined to win back his son and reunite other kids with their own all-too-absent fathers, Joe starts a new father-son baseball league. Dads are required to practice daily with their sons. Teams must follow "Joe's Rules" for baseball: players can lead off, no mandatory rotations, no ties, and games are played a full 9 innings or more. With only half a season left to produce a winning team, Joe's return to the purity of the game begins to transform everything, from Joe's own heart, to local prison inmates, to fathers and sons in neighboring towns... all because every boy needs a HERO.