The movie Every Breath U Take is a story of a woman looking for love and a man who doesn’t care much about love. Angelica Panganiban plays the role of Majoy, a “virgin-virginan” looking for signs and waiting all these years for her one true love to come. Piolo Pascual plays the role of Leo, a playboy who doesn’t want to take love seriously. They will meet on a Valentine’s Day and love, or something like it, starts to blossom. How far can Majoy go for love? And when will Leo finally admit to himself that he is in love?
View Full Cast >