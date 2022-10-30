Not Available

The movie Every Breath U Take is a story of a woman looking for love and a man who doesn’t care much about love. Angelica Panganiban plays the role of Majoy, a “virgin-virginan” looking for signs and waiting all these years for her one true love to come. Piolo Pascual plays the role of Leo, a playboy who doesn’t want to take love seriously. They will meet on a Valentine’s Day and love, or something like it, starts to blossom. How far can Majoy go for love? And when will Leo finally admit to himself that he is in love?