Every Cloud Has a Silver Lining

Not Available

Kostas (Dinos Iliopoulos), a small-time lawyer is tasked with accompanying Smaro (Smaroula Giouli), a young rich heiress, from the country to Athens where she wants to sell her estate. Kostas though starts a day late and Smaro goes to Athens by herself. In the end after much wandering and misunderstandings Kostas will meet Smaro who will fall in love with him.