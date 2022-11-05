Not Available

Every Cloud Has a Silver Lining

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Kostas (Dinos Iliopoulos), a small-time lawyer is tasked with accompanying Smaro (Smaroula Giouli), a young rich heiress, from the country to Athens where she wants to sell her estate. Kostas though starts a day late and Smaro goes to Athens by herself. In the end after much wandering and misunderstandings Kostas will meet Smaro who will fall in love with him.

Cast

Dinos IliopoulosKostas
Periklis HristoforidisGiannis Papadopoulos
Rallis AngelidisGeorgios Nomikos
Yorgos DamasiotisHaralambis
Mary Hristofi
Elli Petraki

