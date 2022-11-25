Every Day Is Not the Same

Not Available

Little things in the everyday life of six different people: a pregnant woman who sets off with her daughter to give birth; her husband, who needs to take her to the maternity ward as soon as possible; a woman who is in conflict with the pregnant woman\’s husband regarding a parking dispute; her lover who wants a serious relationship; and a postman who wants this man\’s signature upon a registered letter. People always meet and their lives are interconnected, regardless of who or what they are.