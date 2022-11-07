In marked contrast to "Color Me Obsessed," director Gorman Bechard's risky yet rewarding 2011 Replacements documentary that featured no songs or appearances by its subject matter, his upcoming "Every Everything: the music, life & times of Grant Hart" doc completely flips the formula: It's 100% unfiltered, unrestrained Grant Hart. The former Husker Du co-songwriter/singer/drummer welcomes you into his world, immediately addresses any HD reunion possibilities in an old interview, and is shown wailing behind his kit during that renowned middle-American punk band's heyday.
