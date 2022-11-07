Not Available

In marked contrast to "Color Me Obsessed," director Gorman Bechard's risky yet rewarding 2011 Replacements documentary that featured no songs or appearances by its subject matter, his upcoming "Every Everything: the music, life & times of Grant Hart" doc completely flips the formula: It's 100% unfiltered, unrestrained Grant Hart. The former Husker Du co-songwriter/singer/drummer welcomes you into his world, immediately addresses any HD reunion possibilities in an old interview, and is shown wailing behind his kit during that renowned middle-American punk band's heyday.