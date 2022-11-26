Every Hidden Thing

Not Available

What would you do if you knew t­he next fifteen minutes didn't count? Jeremy Saunders has a few ideas. Shadowed by a pair of bizarre strangers, he embarks on a dangerous journey of sordid self-exploration – seemingly without consequences. Saunders believes he can get away with anything during occasional 15-minute periods of time that he is convinced aren’t real; but his marriage, work, friendships, and sanity all spiral out of control as he sinks ever deeper into the snare of his own misdeeds. Ultimately, Saunders finds himself questioning everything – including who he has become – as he is forced to face the Truth with one final, life-or-death decision.