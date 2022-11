Not Available

Documentary. The tranquil woods of the Loire Valley embrace the La Borde psychiatric clinic, an asylum in the truest sense of the word, where patients find sanctuary and repose. Patients and staff work together in rehearsals and preparations for their annual summer play. This year, they perform the modernist, absurdist classic, "Operette," by Witold Gombrowicz, whose dialogue is more nonsensical than that of the patients themselves.