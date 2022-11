Not Available

Faced with her parents' recent divorce, her mother working long hours and her high school boyfriend dumping her, 16-year-old Martha looks for solace in the world of Internet chat rooms. Innocent chatting turns deadly as Martha attracts the attention of a pedophile and cyber-kidnapping ring. Martha's mother Connie suspects foul play and begins a frantic search for her daughter, enlisting the help of the police, the FBI and an expert hacker.