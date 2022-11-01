Every night loneliness

Not Available

Attiyeh has made a career out of giving relationship advice to couples over her radio show. Every day she answers questions about family dynamics and safeguarding marriages, while behind the scenes she and her husband struggle with a problem of their very own, one that seems practically unsolvable. All her life she has been the one to give advice, and as she tries to come to terms with a costly and dangerous medical procedure, she finds she is now the one who desperately needs it.