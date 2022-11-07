Not Available

Every Other Weekend

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Camille, a mercurial César-winning actress, has seen better times. Estranged from her husband, she's with her children only every other weekend. It's her weekend, but her agent has booked her to MC a Rotary club dinner in Vichy. She takes them with her, and when her husband learns this, he demands to pick them up at once. She bolts in a rented car to the seaside, trying to improve her relations with the children, especially the precocious and distant Vincent. He loves astronomy. A rare meteor shower is due in a few days, so she suggests they go to a plateau in Spain hoping to see it. He agrees, but the relationship remains difficult, and her husband is on their trail.

Cast

Nathalie BayeCamille Valmont
Joachim SerreauVincent
Felicie PasottiGaëlle
Predrag Miki ManojlovićAdrian
Henri Garcinl'agent de Camille
Marie DaëmsGraziella Jacquet

