Every Pedal With You

Not Available

An emotive documentary filmed over the course of twelve months, on two unique athletes and their individual stories on and off the bike. A roller coaster journey for both Sam Willoughby and Alise Post as they face real life challenges up against the fight to the top. Sam Willoughby, who won silver at the 2012 Olympics wants to make history by winning his third ABA title, something he moved from Australia to California to do. His partner Alise Post, is also on the hunt to win the title and faces many difficulties in her personal life along the way. Will they make history?