Every Time I Talk With Myself

    A man, an actor and his character in the dressing room of a theater. An “on the road” journey across Europe. A character who is both ironic and tragically lost in the midst of everyday objects strewn throughout his days – shoes, cell phones, streets, stoplights – giving birth to an archipelago from a shipwreck, the refuge of a thought seeking to escape from itself. He exists in a precarious balance between his thoughts which flow, oftentimes in a whisper, and the bombardment by external stimuli that bring him back to the reality from which he’s trying to escape, in an agitated soliloquy that is both comical and paradoxical.

