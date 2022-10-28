Every Which Way But Loose 1978

Not Available

Action, Adventure 1 hr 54 min Clint Eastwood will turn you Every Which Way But Loose DIRECTOR James Fargo WRITER Jeremy Joe Kronsberg CAST Clint Eastwood, Sondra Locke, Beverly D'Angelo, Geoffrey Lewis, Ruth Gordon AUDIO English (AAC Stereo) SUBTITLES None Philo Beddoe is your regular, easygoing, truck-driving guy. He's also the best bar-room brawler west of the Rockies. And he lives with a 165-pound orangutan named Clyde. Like other guys, Philo finally falls in love - with a flighty singer who leads him on a screwball chase across the American Southwest. Nothing's in the way except a motorcycle gang, and legendary brawler Tank Murdock.