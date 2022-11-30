Every Which Way She Can

Not Available

Clit Westwood (Penthouse's Loni Sanders) provides a running commentary in voiceover as she visits her favorite western bar/strip club with her stuffed gorilla, Clydie. There she meets up with girlfriend Randy Often (Sharon Mitchell) and they enjoy the club's attractions including a nude wrestling match between Wyoming Wilma (Nicole Black) and Tucson Tess (Lysa Thatcher) and a stripper named Sally (Serena) who performs on a saddle mounted on a bale of hay. Randy steps out into the parking lot with Adam Trent (Herschel Savage) for some one-on-one time where they're accosted by three bikers. Clit arrives to help Randy distract the bikers until they gain the upper hand. The bikers retreat minus their clothes but vow to return.