Divorced mother Jess (Siobhan Redmond), distraught over her son's violent death in a fiery car crash, finds passion and companionship from the unlikeliest of people: Rob (Paul Bettany), the young drunken driver responsible for killing her son. Facing her family's shock and outrage over the affair, Jess must also cope with her young daughter's blossoming relationship with a much older man.