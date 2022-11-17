Not Available

"Her accent is the only thing we know about her. Her reputation has been made by transforming complex situations into simple objects. She revolve around consortiums, hubs and other fluctuating mega-structures. We own her some essential directions taken by our society during the last years. A daily basis that mean the thing should be resolved in the current day." "Every woman should have the tools to take control of her life" was shot in the old headquarters of IBM Europe in Brussels, which has since become a wellness hotel for executives located in the Sonian Forest, recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The film was made in the conditions of a team-building because no authorization has been clearly given to film in the hotel. The situation revolves around a video message from European Commissioner Neelie Kroes (link) about women in the IT (Creative Commons).