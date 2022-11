Not Available

The story is set in an indefinite time. In a dungeon, five people fight for their survival: three women, Blonde, Black and Red; a theologian and a young doctor. Out of this hiding place reigns the APOCALISSE. Evil was generated by a zero patient and a group of ex-soldiers, called "Exterminators", crucifies any person you meet to find the origin of the evil. Are the five really safe in this place or is there something they don't know?