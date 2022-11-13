Everybody Changes

Not Available

The Ponce family is the perfect family that lives in the quiet mountain town of Bambito, Panama. Federico is a successful father. Carol is the loving mother of three wonderful children. Despite perfect appearances, Federico and Carol share a secret: when they have a date night, they are accompanied by Lizzie - a fun and confident woman who is actually Federico dressed up as a woman. What perhaps began as a fun game, soon becomes Federico's struggle to keep his family together and save his own life when he chooses to undergo gender reassignment surgery in Thailand.