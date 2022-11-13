Not Available

Everybody Changes

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

GC Films

The Ponce family is the perfect family that lives in the quiet mountain town of Bambito, Panama. Federico is a successful father. Carol is the loving mother of three wonderful children. Despite perfect appearances, Federico and Carol share a secret: when they have a date night, they are accompanied by Lizzie - a fun and confident woman who is actually Federico dressed up as a woman. What perhaps began as a fun game, soon becomes Federico's struggle to keep his family together and save his own life when he chooses to undergo gender reassignment surgery in Thailand.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images