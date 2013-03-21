2013

Everybody Has a Plan

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 21st, 2013

Studio

Haddock Films

Following the death of his identical twin brother Pedro, Agustín sets out to begin his life anew by assuming Pedro’s identity and returning to the mysterious Tigre Delta region where the brothers had spent their childhood. Soon after his homecoming, however, Agustín finds himself unwittingly embroiled in the deadly criminal underworld that his brother had been part of.

Cast

Soledad VillamilClaudia
Daniel FanegoAdrián
Javier GodinoRubén
Sofía GalaRosa
Oscar AlegreAmadeo Mendizábal
Sergio BorisFrancisco Mendizábal

View Full Cast >

Images