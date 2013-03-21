Everybody Has a Plan

Following the death of his identical twin brother Pedro, Agustín sets out to begin his life anew by assuming Pedro’s identity and returning to the mysterious Tigre Delta region where the brothers had spent their childhood. Soon after his homecoming, however, Agustín finds himself unwittingly embroiled in the deadly criminal underworld that his brother had been part of.
|Soledad Villamil
|Claudia
|Daniel Fanego
|Adrián
|Javier Godino
|Rubén
|Sofía Gala
|Rosa
|Oscar Alegre
|Amadeo Mendizábal
|Sergio Boris
|Francisco Mendizábal
