Everybody's Baby: The Rescue of Jessica McClure

Based on the true story of baby Jessica McClure who fell into a drain pipe in her back yard while playing. She was stuck in the pipe about 20 to 30 feet down and it took rescuers 58 hours to get her out. There was fear that if they shook the earth too much with machinery they could cause Jessica to fall further down and die.
|Beau Bridges
|Police Cheif Richard Czech
|Pat Hingle
|Fire Cheif James Roberts
|Daryl Anderson
|Armstrong
|Don Hood
|Guy Stockwell
|Jones
|Jack Rader
|James White
