1989

Everybody's Baby: The Rescue of Jessica McClure

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 20th, 1989

Studio

televisão ABC

Based on the true story of baby Jessica McClure who fell into a drain pipe in her back yard while playing. She was stuck in the pipe about 20 to 30 feet down and it took rescuers 58 hours to get her out. There was fear that if they shook the earth too much with machinery they could cause Jessica to fall further down and die.

Cast

Beau BridgesPolice Cheif Richard Czech
Pat HingleFire Cheif James Roberts
Daryl AndersonArmstrong
Don Hood
Guy StockwellJones
Jack RaderJames White

