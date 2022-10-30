Everybody's Child

Not Available

Garry Fraser was born into a family of poverty, violence and alcohol addiction on Edinburgh's notorious Muirhouse estate, the same place that inspired the world-acclaimed film, Trainspotting. In this documentary, filmmaker Garry Fraser takes us to the heart of the poor, marginalized community he grew up in. Garry faces up to the damage done by his life of crime, violence and drugs as he works to ensure that his three children have something he never had: a loving, supportive family. Garry found his path out of addiction through poetry and film-making.