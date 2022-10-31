Everybody’s Couch

Not Available

Zoe, a young Acadian woman, decides to head home to her mother in Prince Edward Island after a failed relationship on the West Coast. Out of money, she decides to hitchhike and to rely on the kindness of strangers to carry her across the country. The first person to offer her a couch to sleep on is Alex, a musically gifted francophone who moved to Vancouver a few years ago to work for a software company. Alex decides to leave his job and follow Zoe. A romantic who is convinced he's found his soul mate, Alex's love is challenged throughout the trip. From one couch to the next, from one city to the next, they learn to trust and draw strength from one another giving new meaning to their lives.