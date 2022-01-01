Not Available

Everybody Says I'm Fine! is an Indian English language film, released on 12 September 2001 at the Toronto Film Festival. It marks the directorial debut of Indian actor Rahul Bose. For his work on Everybody Says I'm Fine! Bose won the runner-up John Schlesinger Award for best directorial debut at the 2003 Palm Springs International Film Festival.The film revolves around a small group of elite Mumbaikars whose lives converge at a hairdresser's salon. The protagonist Xen owns the salon and has a unique gift of connecting with the minds of his clients and reading their thoughts while at work. Most of his customers maintain a facade of normality in order to gain semblance and hide their tumultuous lives to some extent.