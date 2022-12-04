Not Available

From acclaimed filmmaker Zhang Meng (The Piano in a Factory), this Chinese remake of Giuseppe Tornatore’s (Cinema Paradiso) Everybody's Fine and its American version starring Robert De Niro is an emotionally stirring drama. The story follows a widower’s visits to his four adult children, who lead distinctly different lives in four rapidly changing Chinese cities. It offers an intimate look at struggles of the young generation in a society transitioning from a collective past to a materialist present.