Every day begins with a process, even on a Saturday. This season Poor Boyz brings you a candid account of what it takes to get from point A to point B. “Everyday Is A Saturday” will bring the entirety of the sport into light. Whether it?s waiting for that bluebird day to come or countless training sessions before a competition, Poor Boyz aims to provide a chronicle of each process, from the mental standpoint to the prearranged state of bliss. Any skier knows that feeling- to work hard, play hard and share epic days like “Every Day Is A Saturday,” just out skiing with friends.