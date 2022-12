Not Available

A father offers advice on what to say when their child says they believe a monster lurks under the bed — at a time when an ongoing Monster Uprising is actually happening in the world and unleashes the likes of Gorgog the Annihilator, Ctharga the Eater of Souls, and a “giant, swirling portal in the sky that looks like a screaming mouth” that is simply called Drain of Ga. Based on the New Yorker short story of the same name.