Not Available

Kick it with this collection of high-flying martial arts featurettes by such directors as Jeff Centauri, the Stunt People, Shaun Charney, Z Team Stunts, Tony Laudati, Martin Carlton and Fernando Huerto. The titles include "I.C.O.N.," "Escapee," "Enter the Grill Master," "Chicks with Sticks III," "The Duel," "Battle in the Park," "Mercenary for Hire," "Virtual Vision" and "Tough Luck." Bonus features include rehearsals of fight choreography.