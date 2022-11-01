Not Available

Desperation Band's critically acclaimed release, Everyone Overcome, features Jon Egan, Jared Anderson and Glenn Packiam. The Desperation Band is known for high-energy, passionate worship that conveys the hunger of their generation to experience the presence of God. Originally formed in 2001, the Desperation Band grew out of New Life's Desperation youth movement for local churches. New Life's annual Desperation Conferences draw thousands of high school and college students who are desperate for a deeper walk with God. The band's songs are sung in churches throughout America and around the world including favorites such as "Rescue," "I Am Free," "My Savior Lives," "Overcome" and "Strong God".