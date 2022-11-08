Not Available

Cory Arcangel describes Super Mario Clouds as “an old Mario Brothers cartridge which I modified to erase everything but the clouds.” However, attempting to reverse engineer Super Mario Clouds according to the artist’s original source code reveals that Arcangel’s ROM hack does not actually contain Nintendo’s ROM. Despite claims of erasing “everything but the clouds,” there is no erasure. This video documents the history of Super Mario Clouds and demonstrates LeMieux's own attempt to “erase everything but the clouds,” producing a different game altogether.