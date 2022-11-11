Not Available

Everything Everywhere Again Alive

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Everything Everywhere Again Alive is a nature film with a difference. It is about a concept of nature which is communicated by a series of very simple images. These very simple images are used like building blocks of ideas to build a complex representation of nature as well as diaristic events taking place in the film. "Everything..." is an elaboration of two films by painters Jack Chambers (Circle) and Joyce Wieland (Solidarity) and in another sense, Michael Snow (La Region Centrale).

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images