Not Available

Everything Everywhere Again Alive is a nature film with a difference. It is about a concept of nature which is communicated by a series of very simple images. These very simple images are used like building blocks of ideas to build a complex representation of nature as well as diaristic events taking place in the film. "Everything..." is an elaboration of two films by painters Jack Chambers (Circle) and Joyce Wieland (Solidarity) and in another sense, Michael Snow (La Region Centrale).