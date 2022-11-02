Everything happens to me

Not Available

A Spanish comedy about the love lives of a group of friends, centers on the exploits of a group of urban hipsters who live in the same apartment building. Angel and Edu share a flat. Angel, who is handsome and strait-laced, is planning to get married, and as his marriage draws closer, Edu, a sloppy punk, begins to resent Angel's impending union with suspicious voracity. Meanwhile, in the flat downstairs, Txell and Aina are a lesbian couple whose relationship is faltering. They share their lodging with Elena, an obnoxious heterosexual who has the habit of annoying everyone with her inability to shut up. Elena is looking for love, and soon sets her sights on Oscar, Edu's prospective new roommate. Oscar, however, doesn't return Elena's advances; instead, he's got a jones for Aina, who, it soon becomes apparent, shares the attraction.