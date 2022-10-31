Everything In Between: The Story of Ellipse

Not Available

Imogen Heap decamps to Maui, Hawaii in spring 2007 to start writing her third solo album. With only a video camera for company, she begins documenting its progress and doesn't stop until she's collected a Grammy Award for it. Aided by friend and film maker Justine Pearsall, every moment in the life cycle of the album is captured. From the writing trip; to her return to her family home to build a state of the art studio in her childhood playroom; to the songs themselves, their origins and journey to completion, This is an intimate and comprehensive portrait of the album and the artist. Including interviews with the people who know her best and appearances by Jeff Beck, Nitin Sawhney and Mika, Everything In-Between is part making of, part intimate diary confessional. A rare and inspiring insight into the life and work of a unique and exceptional artist and the creation of an acclaimed album. Filmed over three years and compiled from 374 hours of footage.