Everything is Broken Up and Dances

Not Available

Nony Geffen, a 30 year old student living in Tel Aviv with his roommate Rotem, is a musician and is secretly in love with Hadas. He is called up for a military operation in Gaza . The APC, in which he and his unit are riding, is hit by a Hamas rocket. Nony is the sole survivor. He comes back from Gaza a different person and is cared for by his parents and a military psychiatrist. After lengthy psychiatric treatment Nony starts to communicate again – only now he is convinced that he is ‘Amnon’, the deceased uncle for whom he was named. Amnon had been an unrecognized singer. Nony is not a singer and now he doesn’t even remember how to play. At first, when Nony performs, people laugh at this strange guy but then he becomes a phenomenon. When he is at the height of his success on the one hand, but also at the height of his mental disorder, Nony meets Hadas again.