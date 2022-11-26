Everything Is Cinema

Not Available

Chris, a young, independent filmmaker from Kerala gets inspired by Louis Malle’s 1969 documentary Calcutta and aspires to recreate the modern version of the documentary himself. He moves to Kolkata with his wife Anita, who is also a movie actress, to work on his documentary. While the shoot of the documentary is already progressing, Corona virus outbreak starts in India and his producer withholds the funds that he had agreed to release earlier. As the government imposed lock-down starts, Chris is stuck inside the rented apartment in Kolkata with Anita. To overcome the pent up frustrations, Chris decides to make a film about his own marriage without the knowledge of Anita.