Everything is Possible: The York Suffragettes

It is 1913. Women across the country, outraged by inequality and prejudice are beginning to rise up and demand change. In York, a revolution is about to take place as an ordinary Heworth housewife risks her life and her family to join the fight. And she's not alone. Across the city, women run safe-houses, organise meetings, smash windows and fire-bomb pillar boxes. It's dangerous, it's exhilarating, it's ground-breaking: and in 2017 the amazing story of York's suffragettes will be told for the first time. Everything is Possible is York Theatre Royal and Pilot Theatre's latest large-scale community production. The play was performed on a spectacular scale with a cast of around 150 and a choir of 80. The performance started outdoors before moving onto the stage at York Theatre Royal. We raised the purple, green and white flags and cried "Votes for Women!" to sold-out audiences.