Everything Is Terrible! Holiday Special

This Holiday Season, Everything Is Terrible!, the world famous psychedelic soldiers of found footage, return with another epic masterpiece! O'er the last 5 years EIT! has built upon their classic Holiday Special, each year creating a more abominable video collage of everyone's least favorite time of the year! Fights over toys for tots! Erotic Santas! Nazi elves! The blood of Jesus poured over pancakes! Henry Winkler as an old creepy dude! Rapping Turtles! And an endless parade of singing kids will surely destroy us all!