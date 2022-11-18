Everything is Terrible: Legends

Not Available

The Legends collection is a culmination of the first seven (of 777) years of work from EIT! These mindfreaks have taken thousands of forgotten VHS tapes, chewed them up, and spit them back to their young via daily website postings. They’ve exposed the world to massaging cat ladies, apocalyptic facial exercises, pizzas parties in hell, and our immortal party-god, Duane. This 3-disk collection is 12+ hours of the best of EIT!'s daily videos including many that have been banned from the web! Seeing all this madness chronicled in one place reminds us that in the right hands, garbage can be turned into gold!