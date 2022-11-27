Everything That Is Forgotten In An Instant

Not Available

A bilingual documentary essay about the construction and illusions of American identity from an intimate, biographical and anecdotal perspective."I was born in New York City, a Jew from Queens, raised in the 1970s and 80s, the child of another New York Jew born in 1919, the child of immigrants from the Ukraine. When I became a father myself, I was gripped by the need to share this inheritance of identity with my daughters. But my daughters were born in Buenos Aires where I have been living since 2002.” Richard Shpuntoff