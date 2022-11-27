Not Available

Everything Under Heaven is a short documentary looking at the continued proliferation of antagonisms between global powers, the threat of global - even nuclear - war, and the crisis of imperialist capitalism. Building upon the analysis put forward in our 2018 documentary, History is Marching, and our 2019 short film, An Atlantic Tide, it covers the US-China trade war, the "phase one" US-China deal, Hong Kong, the politicisation of the coronavirus, conflicts between the EU imperialist bloc and the US, Brexit, the resurgence of a Turkish colonialism, the US dollar and oil, and the US' push toward drastic escalation in the Middle-East. They are in free fall. We are the solution.